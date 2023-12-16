WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Worked Last Night's Tapings Despite Illness

Last night, WWE broadcast Friday's live episode of "WWE SmackDown" from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which played host to the returns of both the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and the "Phenomenal One" AJ Styles. Additionally, WWE also pre-taped next Friday's "SmackDown" episode, as part of an effort to give the WWE talent and crew a decent amount of time off surrounding the Christmas holiday. While that all sounds routine enough, according to PW Insider, last night's tapings were likely an endurance test for WWE star Zelina Vega.

According to the report, Vega worked both the live and taped episodes of "SmackDown," despite suffering from an illness going into the event. Details on Vega's illness are currently unknown, but it's said that Vega's condition was brought up during WWE's pre-show production meeting. Vega wrestled matches on both episodes, and reportedly earned praise backstage for her willingness to do so despite not feeling well.

On last night's live "SmackDown" broadcast, LWO member Vega teamed up with Mia "Michin" Yim to take on the reunited Kabuki Warriors tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, representing the Damage CTRL faction, in a losing effort. However, Vega's squad fared better in next week's pre-taped "Holiday Havoc" 8-woman tag team match, with the team of Vega, Bianca Belair, Michin, and Shotzi emerging victorious over Damage CTRL. That match was a Street Fight-esque affair, complete with holiday-themed weapons.