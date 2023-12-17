Video: Former WWE Star EC3 Challenges Matt Cardona To The 'Ultimate Match Of Death'

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 wants to face Matt Cardona at the NWA's next event, Paranoia, on January 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. EC3 posted a video on social media to announce that he wants to have not just your standard Deathmatch that Cardona had challenged for earlier, but an "ultimate match of death." The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title will also be on the line.

"Matthew Cardona, everything you say is true," said the former WWE and Impact Wrestling superstar. "Everything you say is factual. We are motivated. We are who we say we are. Yet you challenge me for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a Deathmatch. Matt, I regret to inform you, I decline. I decline because, in lieu of a Deathmatch, I challenge you to the ultimate match of death — 'Overman' versus 'Indy God.' The ultimate match of death."

It's worth noting how Cardona has called himself the "Deathmatch King," since July 2021, when he defeated GCW star Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship. He along with Steph De Lander also called themselves, Deathmatch Royalty.

EC3 has held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title since defeating Tyrus this past August at NWA 75. The last time that he defended the title against Cardona was earlier this month on December 2, where he not only retained his title but also won the Premier Men's Title. Cardona was last the NWA Worlds Champion in 2022, when he held the title for 119 days. Two years before that, he was released from WWE.