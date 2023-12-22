WWE Star Baron Corbin Picks These Wrestling Brains When He Needs Advice
Despite losing to Ilja Dragunov at "NXT" Deadline, Baron Corbin's return to the brand has done wonders for his career. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Corbin credited the multiple people who had inspired him to turn in his JBL-rejected gimmick for a prominent role on "NXT."
One of Corbin's first matches in WWE was with talent-turned-producer Tyson Kidd. Despite being inexperienced, Kidd and Corbin collaborated to create the bout. After that, Kidd became a source of inspiration for Corbin, and he remains one to this day.
"He has one of the greatest minds for this industry that you'll ever come across," Corbin said. "[Whenever] I have a question about a match or something, I'm going to go pick his brain, because what he comes up with and what he sees is amazing."
After returning to "NXT" on June 28, 2023, Corbin resurrected his "Lone Wolf" persona. Corbin acknowledged the wonderful minds that contributed to this well-received identity change.
"I started talking to Shawn [Michaels] and Russo and Baldo and Terry, and I'm going, 'Man, like if we're going to kind of fix my path and get me back on track to a place I want to go, it needs to be done here.' So, you know, I had a long talk with them, and they grabbed onto it."
Corbin says his passion has been 'relit'.
Corbin's transformation has been widely regarded as a great move, but he did not become a respected "NXT" locker room member overnight. Corbin had to turn to his inspirations for help conquering the anxiety of being forgotten, especially in a dynamic industry like wrestling.
"Man, you know how quick this business moves, and I don't want them to forget about me," Corbin said. "And then you go, 'Well, if I'm doing something real kickass, it's impossible for them to.' So, you're betting on yourself a little bit, like, that's why I was talking to Shawn and Russo and I'm like, 'Hey man, like, how do we fix this?'"
"And [Shawn] texts Hunter and Hunter's like, 'Yeah, do it, man. Go.'," Corbin elaborated. "And then...I feel like we've been rocking, and I feel like I'm doing the best stuff I've done my whole career right now."
It's clear that, with Shawn Michaels' and Triple H's blessing, Corbin has been inspired to perform authentically. From picking his own gear to having a voice in how he is presented on TV, the difference between his performance on the main roster versus in "NXT" is stark. This new freedom was essential in motivating Corbin.
"It's a cool, motivating feeling, and it has relit this fire in me that, you know, that I needed," he said. "And I think it was the best thing for me."