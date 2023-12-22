WWE Star Baron Corbin Picks These Wrestling Brains When He Needs Advice

Despite losing to Ilja Dragunov at "NXT" Deadline, Baron Corbin's return to the brand has done wonders for his career. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Corbin credited the multiple people who had inspired him to turn in his JBL-rejected gimmick for a prominent role on "NXT."

One of Corbin's first matches in WWE was with talent-turned-producer Tyson Kidd. Despite being inexperienced, Kidd and Corbin collaborated to create the bout. After that, Kidd became a source of inspiration for Corbin, and he remains one to this day.

"He has one of the greatest minds for this industry that you'll ever come across," Corbin said. "[Whenever] I have a question about a match or something, I'm going to go pick his brain, because what he comes up with and what he sees is amazing."

After returning to "NXT" on June 28, 2023, Corbin resurrected his "Lone Wolf" persona. Corbin acknowledged the wonderful minds that contributed to this well-received identity change.

"I started talking to Shawn [Michaels] and Russo and Baldo and Terry, and I'm going, 'Man, like if we're going to kind of fix my path and get me back on track to a place I want to go, it needs to be done here.' So, you know, I had a long talk with them, and they grabbed onto it."