Arn Anderson Praises This WWE Legend As One Of The Top 10 Best Workers In History

Arn Anderson is a WWE Hall of Famer with a list of accolades that few can rival. As a former member of The Four Horsemen and The Dangerous Alliance, "Double A" excelled in both the tag team division and in singles competition earning an impressive four World Television Titles and six World Tag Team Titles with four different partners. Therefore, it's no wonder why he's so respected and why when he says something, people listen. So when the topic of William Regal came up and "The Enforcer" was asked where he placed Regal among the in ring all-time great workers in the history of the industry, Anderson's response was meaningful, not to mention direct and a glowing endorsement.

"I would certainly say top 10," Anderson said on his "ARN" podcast. He elaborated saying, "[I] don't know where he fits in that, you know, that [top] 10, but he's in the top 10 I would think."

The tag team specialist also responded to a question asking how successful the duo would be as a team saying they'd still be the champions. With a smile on his face, Anderson went so far as to say that, "at 65, we'd still be the tag champions."

Interestingly enough, "Double A" and Regal teamed together in only one high-profile match. That match occurred in September 1996 on a New Japan Pro-Wrestling event and saw the tandem lose to former WCW World Tag Team Champions, Sting and Lex Luger. However, Regal and "The Enforcer" would also share the ring in singles competition for the WCW World Television Championship in at least three different televised matches, including a roughly 30-minute bout at WCW's SuperBrawl IV pay-per-view event in February 1994.

