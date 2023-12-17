Boxer Jake Paul Wants This WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

Jake Paul's budding career in boxing has many wondering when the influencer-turned-combatant is going to transition into sports entertainment, especially with his broth Logan holding the WWE United States Championship. After Jake's latest fight, he was asked about the possibility of the boxer appearing at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA.

"I'm trying to be on his team, I don't want to go up against him," Jake Paul told MuscleMan Malcolm after Paul's knockout victory over Andre August on Friday. "He's a dog in WWE. I'm trying to be his tag team partner."

Paul is clearly proud of his brother, who made his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38. Paul signed with the company in June last year and went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in November 2022. Paul defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Paul's first title in WWE. Jake is carving his own path in the boxing world, as the former YouTuber has a record of 8 wins and 1 loss since his professional debut in January of 2020. His only loss so far was to Tommy Fury by decision this past February.

Unfortunately for Jake, his brother also has eyes on WWE tag team gold, but when discussing the idea, pitched former WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as a potential tag team partner, though it is always possible that Jake's wishes will change Logan's mind.