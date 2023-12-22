Bryan Danielson On Taking On More Backstage Roles In AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson has opened up about his behind-the-scenes involvement in AEW, emphasizing that any roles he takes on backstage are done voluntarily without compensation

Danielson gave some insight behind his backstage roles with AEW while speaking with "Daily Mail."

"It's not something I get paid for," said Danielson. "I'm just like the other wrestlers in the sense that I don't have a contract outside of being a wrestler contract."

Danielson added that he was honored to be asked to take on more of a backstage role since he will be retiring soon from in-ring action. He revealed that helping out behind the scenes is something he looks forward to learning about.

"But I was honored to take on more when they asked me to take on more roles backstage," said "The American Dragon." "That sort of thing that's something that I'm kind of looking at, going forward as far as like, what other things could I do besides being in the ring that could help? So yeah, so it's been good."

In the past, Danielson has commented about helping with creative in "AEW Collision," which he described as a role where he suggests ideas to AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Danielson recently assumed a role as one of the three members of the AEW disciplinary committee. This committee recommended to Tony Khan the decision to release CM Punk due to his altercation with Jack Perry, with another member being AEW general counsel Chris Peck. There have been conflicting reports about Danielson having the power to give out fines to AEW talent over their social media posts.