Mickie James Details Why Her Last WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Felt 'Surreal'

Mickie James has opened up about her appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble and discussed why it was a surreal feeling.

James was let go by WWE in 2021 following which she joined Impact Wrestling and became the Knockouts Champion. Despite being part of a rival company, James featured in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match and brought along her Impact title as well as her "Hardcore Country" theme. In a recent appearance on "Gabby AF," James talked about the whole experience of featuring at the Rumble, especially considering the circumstances surrounding her WWE exit.

"It was a crazy feeling and it was a bit surreal because you're hoping and you're praying, you're like because you fight for all of these things, like my entrance and the Knockouts title, and to be able to represent that, and the cross-branding and all these other things you fought, and because of my departure, and then to even say I was going to be back in a WWE ring so shortly after if you would have told me that then I'd have been like, 'No way.' It's crazy how things work out." said James.

The former WWE Women's Champion revealed earlier this year that she's not under contract with Impact Wrestling, which opens the door to a potential return to WWE and an appearance at the Rumble. James stated that if she were to return, she would like to win the Rumble.

"I'm not coming back at this Rumble unless I'm winning because, you know, Hardcore Country WrestleMania, it prints [money] itself," she said confidently.

When asked who she would like to face at WrestleMania 40 if she wins the Rumble match, the five-time Knockouts champion said she wants to challenge WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

"Rhea. You know why? because I've never faced her. I never had a chance to even wrestle her, and I think, you know, Mami needs to take on the mother," said James.