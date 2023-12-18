Spoiler: Tony Khan Introduces Brand-New Championship At Recent ROH Taping

This past Saturday, after filming the latest "AEW Collision," Tony Khan appeared during the standard Ring of Honor taping with an announcement. Khan unveiled a new championship for the promotion: the ROH Women's Television Championship. It is the first new title introduced since Khan purchased ROH in early 2022, and now becomes the second women's championship in the promotion. As of now, it's not clear how the first champion will be decided. More information on the title will likely be revealed this coming Thursday on the next episode of "ROH on HonorClub."

The announcement of the new title came just one day after the promotion's latest major event, ROH Final Battle 2023. That show featured Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Billie Starkz in the main event, with Starkz re-joining Athena after failing to capture the title. Final Battle also saw the crowning of a new ROH Television Championship when Kyle Fletcher won the six-way Survival of the Fittest match on Friday. That title was previously vacated by Samoa Joe after a 574-day reign, with Joe now preparing to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship.

In addition to Athena and Starkz, ROH's women's division currently includes Rachael Ellering, Leyla Hirsch, Taya Valkyrie, Trish Adora, and more. Having just lost her chance at the ROH Women's World Title in a match many expected her to win, Starkz could very well set her sights on the new championship, but she'll undoubtedly have many competitors standing in her way if she makes that decision.