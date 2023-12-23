AEW Star Adam Copeland On How He Can Help Younger Talent

From the moment Adam Copeland signed for AEW, he made it clear that he wanted to elevate younger talent. While he has primarily been feuding against Christian Cage as of late, the storyline has also focused on Nick Wayne, one of the youngest stars, but Copeland also believes he can help in other ways.

"Maybe somebody's on a bit of a roll on TV, and then they're off [all of a sudden]," Copeland said to TSN. "As a young performer, you go, 'What did I do [wrong]?' I wanna be there for guys like that or women like that because I've been through it, and I understand that there's peaks and valleys."

While the WWE Hall Of Famer wants to help AEW inside the ring with his matches and storylines, he believes that his biggest contribution to the company might occur behind the scenes due to the experience he brings from his years in the business. While there have been complaints from other veterans about the younger talent rarely asking them for advice, Copeland has at least made it clear he is willing to offer it.

"I truly think backstage and [I can] help young talent navigate through what might kinda feel like stormy waters, or confusing waters and in crafting stories, crafting characters, helping create a character that has layers instead of thinking just, 'Okay, this is my idea: I want to create a group.' Okay, and? There's gotta be more than that," he said. "What else? What's the reason? What other characters, and what's their reasoning? There has to be reason. It's like any television show in that regard, right?"