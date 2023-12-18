Why WWE's CM Punk Compares Working With John Cena To A Marriage

Before CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he was seen as something of an arch-rival to the franchise face of the company, John Cena. The antithesis of Cena's squeaky-clean image, Punk and Cena's rivalry is still praised to this day, especially their famous match at WWE Money In The Bank 2011, which saw Punk beat Cena for the WWE Championship in Chicago, Illinois. In a charity interview with Elite Comics11 on Instagram (with credit to POST Wrestling for the transcription), Punk looked back fondly on his matches with Cena.

"We were married to each other and it was always a night off and it was always easy and when you're tasked with working with the guy who pretty much is the engine that makes the company go at that point," Punk said. The former AEW World Champion felt that he had the company behind him during the feud, which helped him better understand his place in WWE and bolstered his confidence.

"They trust me enough, and I'm not gonna do anything stupid; I'm not gonna hurt the guy," Punk continued. "It's always good, and it's quality, and it was fun, and it was different, and they trusted me to keep it different, and it wasn't the same thing all the time."

Punk and Cena found themselves as passing ships in the night this year, as Cena wrapped up his return to WWE in October, heading back to Hollywood after a lengthy SAG-AFTRA strike, just a month before Punk made his own return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames.