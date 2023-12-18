Holiday-Themed Street Fight Scheduled For Tonight's WWE Raw

It is once again the time of year when WWE celebrates peace on earth and goodwill toward men by having men beat each other with candy-colored Kendo Sticks.

WWE announced that The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will face R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight on tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The stipulation is an obvious homage to George Seaton's famous 1947 holiday film "Miracle On 34th Street," in which the real Santa Clause takes a job at Macy's department store. Truth spent last week's "Raw" under the impression that he was a member of the Judgment Day faction, even redecorating the group's headquarters backstage, which led to a brawl between Judgment Day, Truth, and The Creed Brothers. The match will mark Truth's first match on WWE television since he suffered an injury in November 2022 against Grayson Waller. Truth made his initial return from injury in November at Survivor Series. McDonagh likely won't have much help in the match, as two of his Judgment Day compatriots, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will be busy defending the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Truth's new allies, The Creeds.

McDonagh was a long-time homunculus to the Judgment Day foursome until he was officially added to the group last month ahead of Survivor Series: War Games, where McDonagh competed alongside The Judgment Day in the titular match. Before his stint with The Judgment Day, McDonagh was a standout on "WWE NXT" where he held the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship.