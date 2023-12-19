Rhea Ripley's Next Women's World Title Defense Announced For WWE Raw Day 1

Rhea Ripley has been WWE Women's World Champion for 261 days; during that time, she's put away challengers such as Natalya, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zelina Vega. Monday night, a new challenger emerged for Ripley's world title, and her name is Ivy Nile.

After JD McDonagh took a loss to R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Ripley was visibly frustrated with The Judgment Day, chastising them for McDonagh's lackluster performance and stressing to them that they needed to make "examples" of those who dared step to them. In order to emphasize her point, Ripley announced that she will not only face Ivy Nile on "WWE Raw: Day 1" in two weeks, but she will also put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line.

Nile and Ripley have limited interactions, with the most recent one being a post-match face-off on the Dec. 11 episode of "Raw". Both are known powerhouses in the women's division; their strength was shown during The Judgment Day's match against The Creed Brothers, when Ripley attempted to lift Nile with her shoulders. Nile reversed the move and returned the favor, lifting Ripley on her own shoulders and driving her into the ring apron in an impressive showcase of strength. While The Judgment Day ultimately won over The Creed Brothers, Ripley has yet to deliver on her promise to make an example out of Nile.