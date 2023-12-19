The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest Retain Tag Titles In WWE Raw Main Event

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of "WWE Raw," defeating Julius and Brutus Creed in a back-and-forth match. The Creed Brothers earned their shot at the titles by winning a Tag Team Turmoil Match last month on an episode of "Raw," defeating New Day, Indus Sher, DIY, Imperium, and Alpha Academy. Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile accompanied their respective teams down to the ring just after it was announced they will be facing each other at "WWE Raw: Day 1."

Julius and Balor started off the match, but things quickly broke down with all four men in the ring. The Creeds dominated The Judgment Day as the broadcast came back from commercial, but Priest regained control by throwing Julius into the steel steps and then sending Brutus over the announce table. The Creeds continued to battle back with flurries of offense, including attempts at their finisher, the Brutus Ball. At one point, Ripley attempted to take out Nile on the outside, but Nile got Ripley onto her shoulders and sent her face-first into the ring apron, distracting Balor. The Creeds were ultimately able to hit the Brutus Ball, but Balor hit his Coup De Grace, breaking up a pin attempt on Priest, who was then able to hit Julius with South of Heaven and pin him for the victory.

This was the first shot at main roster gold for the Creeds, who were tag team champions in "WWE NXT" — commentary strongly put them over as future tag champs despite the loss. Priest and Balor, meanwhile, now have three successful defenses under their belts in their second reign after winning the Undisputed tag team titles back from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in October.