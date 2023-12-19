Wrestling Journalist Dave Meltzer Speculates On Mercedes Mone's Wrestling Future

Mercedes Moné has been sidelined since suffering a significant ankle injury at NJPW STRONG's Resurgence pay-per-view back in May. Moné was shown sitting in the audience at AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium over the summer, but it's currently unclear where she will appear once she is fully recovered. With a return to the ring seemingly on the horizon, longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about Moné's future while appearing on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"I expect her relatively soon to pop up on somebody's TV," Meltzer said. "It could be Royal Rumble; it could be whatever."

Following her All In appearance, rumors began to circulate that Moné would be AEW-bound once she was healthy enough to return to action. However, Fightful recently reported that "working plans for AEW and Mercedes are no longer working plans." Meanwhile, Meltzer claimed earlier this month that Moné had no contracted dates remaining with Bushiroad — the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM. It was previously speculated that Moné would challenge Giulia for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship once she was cleared.

There have been suggestions that Moné could potentially return to WWE. Moné walked out of the promotion with Naomi (now known as Trinity in Impact Wrestling/TNA Wrestling) last May following a reported creative disagreement with Vince McMahon. However, since then, Paul "Triple H" Levesque — the WWE exec Moné worked closely with as Sasha Banks during her run on "WWE NXT" – has gained full control of the organization's content.



