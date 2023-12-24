WWE's Road Dogg Says Sometimes 'You Become So Undeniable' And Gives Examples

There are always specific wrestlers that WWE is looking to push, but there are moments when a wrestler gets themselves to a new level. Brian "Road Dogg" James admitted that people can "become so undeniable that it's obvious when they're trying to deny you," and he believes that LA Knight is a recent example of this — having gone from a manager of a tag team to one of the most popular stars in the company this year.

Becky Lynch's rise as "The Man" in 2018 and 2019 is another big example that James had of a wrestler becoming undeniable. She was a huge hit with the audience at that point, which led to the company tweaking plans to make sure she was focused in the title scene alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

"I think it was obvious during this time, and I think it was the right decision too," James said on "Oh You Didn't Know" about pushing Lynch. "You don't just throw the baby out with the bathwater, we've got some plans, but, hey this star started shining bright really quick, I think it was the right creative decision and I think it was a heck of a match too." Lynch ended up competing against both Flair and Rousey in the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania, which saw her win both the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championships.

