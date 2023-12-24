Earl Hebner Explains Why He Didn't Like Refereeing Randy Savage's Matches

"Macho Man" Randy Savage was a iconic figure in pro wrestling, best known for his larger-than-life persona. Savage's peers, like Konnan, have testified that his character was more than just onscreen, but in a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, veteran referee Earl Hebner claimed the WWE Hall of Famer was difficult to deal with while preparing for matches.

According to Hebner, when it came to his WrestleMania matches, Savage would prepare a stack of papers beforehand. "He'd give you a stack of papers that thick of the whole match way before it was ever going to go on. I mean, two weeks before the WrestleMania, and then he comes back and I go damn, that's a joke," Hebner said. "But, that's how he was, he was a perfectionist."

Hebner continued, revealing that Savage didn't only prepare for major pay-per-views in this way, but for his house show and television matches too. "Randy was the same way about TV and house shows, same thing. He wanted to write, period." Additionally, if someone made a mistake, Savage wouldn't be happy. "If you screwed up, he'd go 'What the hell is going on here?'" "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase notably commented on his work experience with Savage earlier this year, but unlike Hebner, he seemed to have enjoyed his time working alongside the "Macho Man," albeit admitting that some complained about him. According to DiBiase, in this case, their shared backgrounds likely made the difference.

