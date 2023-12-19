Former WWE Star Jason Sensation Reportedly Undergoing Heart Surgery

Fans of the WWF Attitude Era will remember one Jason Sensation, the comedian/impressionist who made several appearances for the promotion. Now long after his impressions gained him recognition, Sensation is in the news again for a far more harrowing situation.

On X Tuesday morning, wrestling manager Kimberely Ford revealed that Sensation would be undergoing double bypass heart surgery today, and asked fans to keep Sensation in their thoughts. Not long after, Sensation himself posted on X from a hospital bed, revealing that his surgery would be rescheduled till after Christmas, with doctors deciding to push the procedure back after an emergency 10-hour surgery on another patient prevented Sensation from undergoing the operation today.

Despite the delay, Sensation appeared upbeat overall, expressing happiness that he would be able to spend Christmas at home. Sensation, who has survived two previous heart attacks according to his profile, as well as being hit by a car, thanked both the fans for their support and the doctors for taking care of him, and closed the second of two posts with the message "Peace, love, and the Hulk Hogan way brother!", complete with an impression of Hogan.

For those who grew up watching @JasonSensationX on Raw doing the best wrestling impressions. Please send some prayers and we'll wishes his way. He is undergoing double bi-pass open heart surgery today. Get well soon! #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWENXT #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision... pic.twitter.com/ThWofnBdbx — 👑 Kimberley Ford 👑 (@RoyaltyCanadian) December 19, 2023

Double bypass heart surgery update...

Part 1...

❤ pic.twitter.com/K0702hzAFX — Jason Sensation Tavares (@JasonSensationX) December 19, 2023

Part 2...

Double Bypass Heart Surgery Update...

❤ pic.twitter.com/sso3veC2tZ — Jason Sensation Tavares (@JasonSensationX) December 19, 2023

During his brief but eventful time in WWE, Sensation became best known for his appearances alongside D-Generation X when the group parodied the Nation of Domination and Corporation stables in early and late 1998. In the NOD parody, Sensation portrayed Owen Hart, including wearing a false nose to mock Hart and later played Shawn Michaels in the Corporation segment. Following his WWE appearances, Sensation would go on to wrestle on the independent scene, wrestling his last match in 2011.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send its well wishes to Sensation ahead of his surgery.