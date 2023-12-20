LWO Makes WWE NXT Appearance Following North American Title Defense By Dragon Lee

Following his successful title defense against Tyler Bate last week, "WWE NXT" North American Champion Dragon Lee was approached by the No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne), where Gulak proposed a title match for this week's episode of "NXT." Lee ultimately accepted the challenge, which led to a three-way title match between himself, Dempsey, and Gallus' Joe Coffey. This match also seemingly attracted the attention of Joe Gacy, who watched the action unfold from under the ring.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Lee eventually retained the "NXT" North American Championship. As Gacy dragged Coffey into the area under the ring, Lee went head-to-head with Dempsey up above. The closing sequence saw Dempsey attempt to deliver a suplex to Lee — a move that Lee then countered into an Operation Dragon. With Dempsey now laid out on the mat, Lee seized the opportunity to secure a pinfall for the win.

After capturing the victory, Lee found himself on the receiving end of a brutal attack from the No Quarter Catch Crew. Luckily for Lee, the LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro made a surprise "NXT" appearance to fend off the quartet and save him from further damage.

Upon his win over Dempsey and Coffey, Lee will now pivot his focus to his upcoming title against Butch, which is scheduled to take place this Friday on "WWE SmackDown."