Jay Lethal Wants To Wrestle AEW Star Before He Retires

AEW star Jay Lethal has gone toe-to-toe with some legendary wrestlers across his lengthy career, but there's one major name he's never faced before. Appearing on "Sign It Live," Lethal made his intention clear to face off against Chris Jericho before he eventually hangs up his boots.

When asked about some of his dream opponents, Lethal didn't hesitate to name Jericho. "Dream opponents? I would love to step into the ring with Chris Jericho at some point before he retires. I don't know how much longer Jericho is going to keep going, but I'd like to step into the ring with him before it's over," Lethal said.

Interestingly, some fans online have harshly criticized Jericho over the past year or two due to his onscreen storylines and the outcomes of his matches, with some even calling for him to retire. "The Ocho" seemingly hasn't let any of these criticisms get to him, and even hit back at a fan online for calling for him to disappear from television for two months. While it might seem like he has no plans to retire anytime soon, Jericho will ultimately have to conclude his in-ring career at some point. Longtime friend and fellow world-traveled veteran pro wrestler Lance Storm has openly spoken about the pact he has with Jericho to be his last opponent, due to the two men starting their careers together.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sign It Live" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t.