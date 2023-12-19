Chris Jericho Responds To Fan Who Wants Him To Take Time Away From AEW

Things are up in the air for Chris Jericho right now. The first-ever AEW World Champion had been poised to team with Kenny Omega for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Worlds End, only for things to change after Omega was sidelined last week after being hospitalized with a severe case of diverticulitis. But even if Jericho doesn't know what his next move is at the moment, the one thing he's making clear is that he's not going anywhere.

On X Monday evening, Jericho responded to a fan who suggested that with Omega out of action, Jericho should also take time off, perhaps even disappearing for over 2 months to get the fans to "miss him." Jericho sarcastically told the fan that was a great idea, before stating that the fan and everyone else would be seeing him appear this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

Great idea! See ya on Wednesday.... https://t.co/5YpUawT5L8 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 19, 2023

The fan interaction continues the recent trend of Jericho receiving a polarizing response online, with some agreeing with indie wrestler Effy's take of Jericho being a "clout vampire." For his part, Jericho has largely brushed off the criticism, claiming the reason for his growing number of haters is due to him continuing to perform at a high level performer, even as he approaches his mid-50s.

Jericho's continued presence on AEW TV without Omega suggests he will continue to go after the AEW World Tag Team Titles, held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill, with a new partner. Even still, a potential alternate route for Jericho exists in the form of the Don Callis Family, who went as far as to call Jericho out this past Friday on "Rampage" while he was doing commentary.