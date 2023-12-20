Matt Cardona (Fka Zack Ryder) Would Return To WWE On One Condition

Matt Cardona potentially returning to WWE is something fans have been speculating about as of late, but for him, there is one condition on that taking place. "Zack Ryder is dead, and if I ever were to go back to WWE if it was up to me it would be as Matt Cardona," he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." Unlike some former WWE stars, Cardona opted to reinvent himself following his WWE release. While he admitted to being grateful for everything his former gimmick provided, that aspect of his career is over as far as the "Death Match King" is concerned.

"This isn't my Honky Tonk Man run," he said. "I wasn't just going to tour the indies with the headband, the glasses, Woo, Woo, Woo — No. This is like my reinvention, this is my Hollywood Hulk Hogan run if anything. I knew I needed to change." Whether or not Cardona does make a WWE return remains to be seen, but he is currently not putting all his focus on what he needs to do to get back. Instead, Cardona is simply enjoying himself and reaping the rewards — whether that be title runs or impressive PWI ratings.

"I certainly don't want to end my career in a high school gym, in a bar. I want to end it in an arena, whether that be WWE, AEW, something else starts up that's the goal," he said. "But, I'm also making more money, and the most important part — I'm the happiest I've ever been. Most creatively fulfilled I've ever been. But, I'd be lying if I said oh if my phone rang and is a 203 — which is Stamford Connecticut, of course, I would pick it up."

