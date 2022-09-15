Matt Cardona Addresses His PWI 500 Ranking

The PWI 500 for 2022 came out on September 14, and listed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the number one spot for the second time in his career. The PWI 500 can be quite controversial and spark conversation between fans, with certain wrestlers even giving their input on the matter. Matt Cardona placed 13th this year on the PWI 500, his highest ranking of all time, beating out his 2012 ranking of 70 and making this only his second time in history in the top 100. Despite Cardona's high ranking, the Internet Champion revealed whether or not he personally believes that he deserved a higher ranking on the list.

"Honestly, I do," former GCW World Champion Cardona said while on "Busted Open." "I feel I should've cracked the top ten, but beggars can't be choosers. I'm honored that the prestigious and the, you know, the long history of the PWI recognized me at number 13. I mean, just look at that list of who's who in the top 20. But, but, I am the only free agent in that top 20. Self-made superstar."

The PWI 500's grading period for 2022 began on July 1, 2021 and ended on June 30, 2022, and in that year, Cardona won both the GCW World Championship and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Cardona discussed what number he believes he should have ranked in the PWI 500. "I do think I should've been number one," Cardona said. "At the end of the day, this is all fun and games. It's a subjective list, a fun list. But the only number that really matters is number 13 because I am number 13."

