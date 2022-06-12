During Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready event, a new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was crowned.

Matt Cardona was originally going to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis at the event, but on May 28 at GCW Downward Spiral, Cardona suffered a torn bicep. He underwent surgery this past Tuesday and had to relinquish his title.

The main event was changed to a Fatal Four-Way match for the vacant title between Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, Sam Shaw, and Thom Latimer.

Murdoch won the Fatal Four-Way match and is now a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Murdoch first became the champion at NWA 73 after defeating Aldis.

There were two other title changes during the event, Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions and The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams and Harry Smith) defeated La Rebelion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) to become the new NWA Tag Team Champions.

Full results to Saturday’s Alwayz Ready event are available here. 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.