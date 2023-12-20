Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona On Potential Royal Rumble 2024 Appearance

With WWE's Royal Rumble being right around the corner, the rumor mill is already rampant over potential surprise appearances. Matt Cardona's name has come up as a possibility for a WWE return in January, but he isn't giving anything away about whether he will be appearing. However, he made it clear that he's always ready.

"I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit whether it be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place would go nuts, I honestly believe that," he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "So, we'll see. Always ready, but currently, I'm booked on the Jericho Cruise, so they've got to decide quick."

Jericho's next cruise takes place at the same time as WWE's annual event. Therefore, if Cardona does take to the seas, he will be unable to be a surprise entrant. However, winning the men's Royal Rumble would take him one step closer to what Cardona revealed is his number one goal in professional wrestling.

"Number one every morning, WWE Champion," Cardona said about his main goals in wrestling. "That's what drives me every day; that's the number one. Will I get there? We'll see, but I'm gonna f***ing try; I'm not gonna f***ing stop until I'm dead."

So far, only Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have been officially confirmed for the men's match, with more names expected to be announced before the show begins. Meanwhile, some slots will be left open for surprises.

