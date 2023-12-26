Why AEW's Tony Schiavone Dismisses Ultimate Warrior Being Compared To Goldberg

The Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg were two of the biggest stars of their respective generations, and each enjoyed success in both WWE and WCW. However, when comparisons were made between them recently, Tony Schiavone explained how different the two men were on a recent "What Happened When?"

Schiavone initially mentioned the similarities between the two WWE Hall of Famers. "That makes sense, Goldberg did not have a strong promo, he was strong, big and powerful, didn't really stay in the ring that long." However, Schiavone noted that Warrior's character wasn't grounded in realism, while Goldberg's was based on his background. "Of course the Ultimate Warrior was pretty weird because all that he talked about, and Goldberg was kind of this real tough, rough, former football player."

Additionally, Warrior's entrance was also compared to his longtime rival and friend, Hulk Hogan. "I always thought that he didn't do a good enough job of milking the entrance, and I knew that was his character. He sprinted to the ring, grabbed the ropes, shook the ropes, compare that to Hulk Hogan, who took his time and was talking as he came to the ring." Much like he did elsewhere on his podcast, Schiavone again explained why The Ultimate Warrior character simply didn't make sense to him. "I'm sorry, I never got the Ultimate Warrior, I never understood him. I just never [got him], you know everybody always says that he blew up within the first three minutes of the match, but you can see that he's taking his time to get back into the ring."

