Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Teases Scratching MMA 'Itch' In 2024

Only a day remains before Matt Riddle's 90-day noncompete clause ends, following his WWE release in September, and the controversial star is expected to have plenty of options in wrestling. But if one believes Riddle, he's thinking beyond wrestling, considering a pivot back to his old career as an MMA Fighter.

While appearing on the red carpet of the World MMA Awards, Riddle revealed to "MMA Junkie" that he had been speaking with MMA promotions about a potential return. Riddle had previously competed for UFC from 2008 to 2013 before being fired, and later competed in Titan FC.

"There's been a lot of talk," Riddle said. "I've been talking to a couple of promotions. I don't want to get into it until it's official, but I think in 2024 there's a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon."

While Riddle admitted it was more likely he'd step into a wrestling ring than an MMA cage, he appeared to express a legitimate interest in returning to the sport, even not ruling out a UFC return. Riddle indicated he still had an itch to scratch with MMA, stemming from how he left the sport.

"Maybe this is a bad theory or bad idea, but I feel like you've got to get beat up to leave, you know?" Riddle said. "I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak, then won another fight in Titan FC. I just kind of left and went to pro wrestling. I did good [and am] still doing it. Pro wrestling is awesome, but I still want to get beat up. I want to have my exit. We'll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?"