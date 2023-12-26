Headbanger Thrasher Says He Was Once Told He'd Be Returning As A Classic WWE Character

The Headbangers were a tag team in WWE during the late '90s, and like much of the names on the Attitude Era roster, their gimmick was wild and a sign of the times. Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, one-half of the heavy metal-inspired tandem, Headbanger Thrasher, revealed scrapped plans for him to assume a popular gimmick in a WWE return.

Thrasher addressed the team's brief unofficial split while he was injured, and Headbanger Mosh's transformation into the "Beaver Cleavage" character. According to the star, upon his return from injury, he was going to be an evil version of Doink the Clown. "And towards the end of it, we kind of got different information, I was going to come back as Doink the Evil Clown, [and] Bruce Prichard was going to be my manager."

Thrasher noted that at the time, Prichard was seen behaving oddly and that this was all a part of a build-up to his story. "I don't know if you guys remember back then, Bruce used to go out to the ring and pick up different objects, during the hardcore matches and he used to run backstage," he said. "So, that was gonna be my weapons when I came back as the evil clown, Doink, and Chaz was going to continue to do the Beaver Cleavage thing." Despite all the build-up, the angle was scrapped before making it to television, which Thrasher attributed to the "Beaver Cleavage" character losing steam. In the past, Mosh has commented on his run as the character and shared his belief that The Headbangers were ahead of their time.

