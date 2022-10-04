Dark Side Of The Ring Creators Hint At Potential Future Episode

For now, the creators of "Dark Side of the Ring", Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, have moved on from the series in order to shepherd "Tales From the Territories", a new wrestling series airing on Vice TV. But even with the new project in mind, it hasn't stopped Husney and Eisener from thinking about potential future "Dark Side" episodes, should the series ever resurface.

In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Husney revealed how a "Tales From the Territories" episode gave him and Eisener an idea for something that could work for "Dark Side." "We did a territory episode about Portland," Husney said. "[Portland is] one of the, kind of, semi-forgotten territories. Not really forgotten, but it's more deep cut. It's a weird ass territory. Wrestling got pretty weird up there. It's the Don Owen territory. A lot of guys came through there. It's just this weird, kind of eccentric territory."

"We tell a lot of great stories from there. But it's like, Matt Borne, who obviously went on to become Doink [the Clown] in WWE, there's incredible stories for him that would be an incredible "Dark Side" episode. So you kind of see that through this, even though the lens is different. You're looking at it, you can see the potential of that. There's definitely a lot of stories that I think we'd love to do down the line." Run by the aforementioned Owen, the Portland territory, Pacific Northwest Wrestling, operated for decades, originally started by Owen's father, Herb Owen. Talents such as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Love Machine" Art Barr, Sandy Barr, and Jesse Barr all got their starts in the area, while other notable talents such as the Guerrero Family, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Borne, and others also worked the territory during their careers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription