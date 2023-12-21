Slim Jim Announces That The WWE Survivor Series Car Has Been Stolen

Earlier this year, WWE SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal winner LA Knight showed off a brand new custom Slim Jim Nissan Z sports car. Unfortunately for fans of finely-tuned Japanese automobiles and spiced beef sticks, the car has been stolen.

According to "PRNewswire," the car was stolen somewhere in Los Angeles during a custom video shoot. This does not appear to be a promotional stunt, although there is a related hashtag in hopes of finding the stolen vehicle, as anyone with any knowledge of the whereabouts of the promotional car is being told to contact the LAPD directly at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

VP & General Manager, Snacks at Conagra Brands Ashley Spade said that Slim Jim is working closely with law enforcement and that the brand was surprised by the theft.

"We knew we had something special with our custom car, but had no idea it would be in such demand that someone would steal it," Spade said.

Knight won the right to be the face of WWE's lucrative partnership with Slim Jim at SummerSlam, winning a battle royal and going on to star in WWE-themed ads that aired on the company's programming, even driving the car into Rosemont, IL's Allstate Arena before Survivor Series: War Games. WWE's partnership with Slim Jim is set to last until WrestleMania 40 in April, with more Slim Jim cross-promotional content possible for the upcoming Royal Rumble as well. The sponsorship is one of many that WWE President Nick Khan has been touting as he tries to make the newly merged company appealing to advertisers.