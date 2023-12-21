Former WWE Star To Replace AEW's Rey Fenix At Upcoming Indie Show

The old adage says "card subject to change," and fans of Prestige Wrestling are going to have to accept a former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion in Rey Fenix's stead, as Fenix is still out of action with an injury. Prestige Wrestling announced that Lio Rush will step in on January 5 to face fellow former Cruiserweight Champion Samuray Del Sol in Portland, Oregon's Roseland Ballroom at Prestige Roseland 7.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Due to an injury REY FENIX cannot compete... SAMURAY DEL SOL will now face LIO RUSH at #PrestigeRoseland 7! January 5th, 2024

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) December 20, 2023

The exact nature of Fenix's injury remains unclear, but the former AEW International Champion said in October that he was dealing with old injuries, and he still has not wrestled since losing the International Championship to Orange Cassidy in a brief match on the October 10 "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite." Fenix ended up battling injuries after ironically winning the title on accident from Jon Moxley, who suffered a concussion in his defense against Fenix, leading to Fenix winning the match.

Lio Rush has mainly been wrestling for NJPW and Impact throughout 2023, even briefly holding the Impact X-Division Championship over the summer, trading the title with Chris Sabin. Rush said that he appreciated the hungry attitude in the Impact locker room, describing it as a fresh change of pace from his time in AEW. His Prestige opponent, Samuray Del Sol has also been appearing in Impact Wrestling recently, making his debut for the company this past July in Cicero, Illinois. Like Rush, he also made a brief appearance in AEW, competing in a AAA World Tag Team Championship match.