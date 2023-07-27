Former WWE Star Kalisto Set To Make Impact Wrestling Debut

Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE, is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut this Friday.

Kalisto will wrestle twice this weekend at Impact Wrestling's live events, both of which will take place at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The former Lucha House Party star will be involved in a six-man tag team match on Friday, where he will team with Laredo Kid and Black Taurus and face the trio of Moose, Bryan Myers, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. On Saturday, the former WWE star will have his first singles match in Impact Wrestling against former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Chris Sabin.

Kalisto, who joined WWE back in 2013, was released in 2021. During his time with the company, he won the United States Championship twice, while also having one reign of the NXT Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship.

Since his exit from WWE, Del Sol has wrestled for a number of promotions, including AAA and DDT. He also wrestled on AEW television once, when he and Aero Star faced then AAA World Tag Team champions, FTR.

It will be interesting to see with whom Del Sol feuds with when he makes his television debut on Impact Wrestling. One potential feud could be against X Division Champion, Lio Rush. The two have previously faced each other in WWE when they were involved in a triple threat match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Survivor Series in 2019.