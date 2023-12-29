Former WWE Star Is Interested In Potential AEW Matches

Following his release from WWE in 2020, Chris Hero began raising questions about his in-ring future. In November 2023, those doubts were finally cast aside as Hero returned to the ring for a match against Timothy Thatcher at West Coast Pro's Whiplash event. As Hero continues to slowly reacquaint himself with the squared circle, many fans are now yearning to see him wrestle in AEW, where he recently came aboard as a backstage producer. On a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Hero addressed the possibility.

"Personally [for one of my goals], I'm going to keep having matches for West Coast Pro and kind of see how that goes. I'm going to get myself in better shape, going to keep getting gear, and then just see how my body feels about taking on a busier schedule," Hero said. "The landscape of AEW, all the great wrestlers there, all the great personalities, but then also people that I have history with ... There's guys that I know from Japan, guys that I know from NXT, and then there's people that I just have never had the chance to step in the ring with. There's a lot that is interesting to me, but am I up for the challenge? I just got to make sure that I'm not doing it just to have these matches and say that I've had them and get them done."

As Hero alluded to, he doesn't just want to wrestle for the sake of wrestling. He wants to make an impact, almost like that of a butterfly effect, in which his opponents will carry forth his knowledge (or technique) and perhaps implement it into their own work. For right now, though, Hero is focused on rebuilding himself physically and mentally in an effort to eventually get himself back onto a full-time schedule.

