Brother Of Late Former WWE Star Chris Candido Comments On Tammy Sytch's Sentencing

Rising to prominence in WWE during the '90s, Chris Candido and Tammy "Sunny" Sytch were an item on and off the screen. Theirs wasn't the typical love story, however, extensively documented in their "Dark Side of the Ring" documentary, both struggled with substance abuse and addiction before Chris Candido died in 2005.

Tammy Sytch's issues have persisted in the years following and she was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison for DUI manslaughter, following a trial where she attributed her actions to Candido's death causing a personal downward spiral. Chris Candido's brother, Jonny Candido, reacted to her sentencing during an appearance on "Cheap Heat Productions" and had questions over the purported effect his brother's death had on her.

"When she started bringing [PTSD] up, I'm like, 'About what?', because you acted like it was nothing."

Candido later added his disbelief towards the idea his brother's death had sent Sytch on a downward spiral. "What killed me too, was like this whole downward spiral thing happened after Chris passed. That's such bulls***, like everybody who knows anything knew that she was a nightmare before. We just were really [sic] good at hiding it because when he'd be gone, if he'd be in Japan, he'd be like, 'Dude please watch Tammy, make sure she doesn't burn the house down,' you know, so I would do that for her but even then, she would just do some of the craziest things."

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years for her role in the death of a 75-year-old man during a traffic incident in March 2022 despite facing a maximum sentence of 25 years. Her blood alcohol levels were revealed to be well over the limit after her arrest in May that year. She initially pled not guilty, but later entered a plea of no contest after reaching a plea deal earlier this summer. She will further serve eight years probation following her 2040 prison release.