TNA's Scott D'Amore On The Importance Of Locking Down KUSHIDA And Eddie Edwards

With IMPACT Wrestling soon to be officially known as TNA Wrestling once again in a few short weeks, the company has announced the signing and re-signing of several talents including Trent Seven and Dani Luna. Perhaps two of the most notable names to emerge are Eddie Edwards and KUSHIDA, which president Scott D'Amore has reflected on during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"Look, I mean Will Ospreay said it best: there should be no conversation about the best in the world that doesn't include Eddie Edwards' name," D'Amore said.

Edwards, a former Tag Team, X-Division, and World Champion, has been a member of the TNA roster since early 2014, and D'Amore emphasized the significance of having him as a role model behind the scenes, having observed the relationship he has with other talent.

"Locker room leaders are few and far between, and Eddie has really stepped up over these last handful of years and kind of took that not by words which is certainly important, but by his actions and his approach to everything day after day."

D'Amore expressed his excitement about signing KUSHIDA to a full-time contract following several appearances in the company throughout 2022 and 2023. He recalled a conversation the two had years ago at his wrestling school in Canada, wherein KUSHIDA admitted that he wanted to wrestle in TNA.

"Look, KUSHIDA is amazing," D'Amore said. "I think you're looking at probably the best Junior Heavyweight of his time in Japan."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.