AEW Star Chris Jericho Recalls One Match Being A 'Coming-Of-Age Party'

AEW star Chris Jericho has named one of his most memorable matches as a sort of a "coming-of-age" moment for him in the pro wrestling world.

The inaugural AEW World Champion recently spoke to "The Dallas Morning News" ahead of ROH's Final Battle show in Dallas, Texas, and recalled a match he had with Triple H in the city that helped establish himself in WWE. Jericho believes that the Last Man Standing match at WWE's Fully Loaded show in 2000, where he faced Triple H, demonstrated to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Triple H that he is a noteworthy wrestler.

"But from a wrestling standpoint, you mentioned the Final Battle match with Claudio. I think the one that stands up for me more than anything that was probably the Last Man Standing match with Triple H, way back in maybe 2000," said Jericho. "That was a real kind of coming-of-age party for me. I think that's where people realized — more specifically Vince [McMahon], probably Triple H as well — that I was, you know, something special, a force to be reckoned with and somebody that they can count on to have great matches, get great crowd support and tell some good stories."

Jericho was one of the many stars who switched sides during the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW, rising to the top of the WWE card after signing in 1999. Just under a year after signing with Vince McMahon, Jericho and Triple H faced off at Fully Loaded in what was a brutal and physical battle. Triple H prevailed that night, and the two continued to feud for a few years after that match and even main evented WrestleMania 18, where "The Game" won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Jericho.