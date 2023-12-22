Video: Former WWE Star Takes Shots At Roxanne Perez And Cora Jade

Former WWE Performance Center recruit Alexis Lete was released by the company this past September after spending just over a year there. After her exit, "WWE NXT" stars Roxanna Perez and Cora Jade shared a brief interaction underneath an Instagram video criticizing Lete's performance in the ring. Perez commented on the video, stating that Lete no longer worked for WWE, and Jade responded by stating that she might be a fan of Perez after reading that. Perez and Jade are former friends who became rivals on WWE TV.

Lete has now posted a video in reaction to the comments, with the former Miss Indiana winner criticizing the two WWE stars for their online behavior. Her feeling is that the performers needlessly piled on, joining the fan account that was already making fun of her. Additionally, Lete said she wanted to be the one to let her fans know that she was no longer with WWE, but Perez broke the news first.

"The first comment is by NXT's mental health advocate," Lete said, referring to Perez. "I'll let you all create your own thoughts on that one."

The video y'all have been waiting for: pic.twitter.com/57O76mELrZ — lete (@AlexisLete) December 21, 2023

Likely in response to the controversy, Perez made a Stories post on Instagram, showing a sign featuring the words, "You can be a kind person with a good heart and still tell people to f*** off when needed."

In addition to her video on the Perez/Jade controversy, Lete recently posted a longer explanation that detailed her exit from WWE. The former college volleyball player shared that she did not fall in love with professional wrestling, and struggled with the potential for injuries. According to Lete, she was planning on quitting WWE when she received word that she had been released.