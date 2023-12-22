Holiday Havoc Match Set For WWE SmackDown

Wrestling fans can ring in the holidays with a "festive fight" as a special Holiday Havoc match has been added to tonight's "WWE SmackDown" lineup, per WWE's official website.

After being attacked by Damage CTRL in the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Zelina Vega and Michin had an opportunity to enact some revenge when they faced The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) in tag team action last week. Thanks to the help of Bayley, though, Sane and Asuka emerged victorious in the bout. Following their loss, Vega and Michin will now join forces with Shotzi and former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Sane, Asuka, Bayley, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY in an eight-woman Holiday Havoc match. While WWE has to confirm the rules of this specific stipulation, holiday-themed WWE matches typically allow for the usage of outside weapons.

It should be noted that the December 22 edition of "SmackDown" was pre-filmed from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after last week's broadcast went off the air. Wrestling Inc. reported the full spoilers for tonight's episode earlier this week.

In addition to the Holiday Havoc match, WWE previously announced that this "SmackDown" will also see "NXT" North American Champion Dragon Lee defend his title against Butch just days after Lee successfully defended it against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey on "WWE NXT." The United States Championship Tournament is also set to continue, with "SmackDown" hosting its two semi-final matchups — Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes and Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar.