Zak Zodiac Explains Why He Thinks Tony Khan Is A 'Gentleman'

Zak Zodiac might be a hometown hero in the UK pro wrestling scene, but unlike his sister Saraya, he has yet to break into the American side of the industry. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Zodiac praised Tony Khan and listed the plans he has to emerge into the American wrestling world. According to Zodiac, he's very aware that he needs to get signed to a promotion soon, and that after all his achievements in Europe, America is the next logical step.

"I need to kick off getting signed somewhere. I've done everything I possibly can in professional wrestling in the UK, in Europe, across the world but I feel like I haven't conquered America." When it came to why it's taken so long for him to make the jump, he admitted that he didn't want to risk working without a Visa."If I got caught and banned for five years, you know I'm not getting any younger." Despite this, he expressed how he's ready to earn his stripes in America. "I want to come in like a young rapper, I want to be everywhere. Get me on every independent show, give me the reps."

Zodiac also noted how he has been traveling with AEW for some time, and has gotten to know the locker room. Additionally, he had many good things to say about Khan. "Tony Khan has been an absolutely wonderful, what an absolute gentleman." Interestingly, Zodiac made his AEW debut during a dark match before a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

