Photo: Saraya Celebrates AEW Anniversary & Changes Seen In One Year

One year ago, Saraya made her return to wrestling by debuting at AEW Grand Slam. The former WWE star would go on to make her in-ring return in November at AEW Full Gear, and has since formed her own faction, The Outcasts, and won the AEW Women's World Championship. Ahead of her title defense tonight against Toni Storm, Saraya shared a pair of photos on social media to highlight the difference a year has made in her career.

Happy 1 year anniversary to MEEEE in @AEW a lot has changed. Toni was the champ when I walked in. Now I am. 😈 pic.twitter.com/PbqYj93JvY — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 20, 2023

Saraya and Storm are former stablemates, but that alliance seems to have come crashing down when the two found themselves in a four-way match for the title last month at AEW All In. Saraya wound up winning with a pin over Storm, causing Storm to spiral and develop a new side to her character. After winning a four-way match to qualify for tonight, Storm will soon become the first woman to challenge Saraya for her championship.

Since returning to the ring, Saraya has eased back into things, wrestling just four one-on-one matches going into tonight's event. Including multi-women and tag bouts, Saraya has participated in 11 matches total since last November. Her title victory last month came over Storm, defending champion Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker — all of whom have held the AEW Women's World Champions themselves.

Storm has held the AEW Women's World Championship twice since debuting with the promotion in March 2022. She first won the belt at AEW All Out later that year, defeating Baker, Shida, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way. Storm captured the title once again at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in May, defeating Hayter in singles action. Her reign lasted until the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite" early last month, where Shida pinned Storm to become the new champion.