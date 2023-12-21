Saraya's Brother Makes AEW Debut In Dark Match

It was not the best of nights for Saraya yesterday on "AEW Dynamite," as she was defeated by Riho in a match to determine "Timeless" Toni Storm's challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Worlds End. But while Saraya was having her woes, a family member was getting the opportunity he's been waiting on for a very long time.

Before last night's "Dynamite," Saraya's brother Zak Zodiak worked a dark match, wrestling and defeating Peter Avalon in singles action. It's unclear if the match was an official tryout for Zodiac, who is in the United States touring for the next month after obtaining a work visa in the fall, and if he will be working any more AEW dates going forward.

This was not Zodiac's first appearance in an AEW ring, as the 32-year-old could be seen at AEW All In celebrating, along with the rest of their family, Saraya's AEW Women's World Championship victory over Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Storm. Zodiac and Saraya had previously talked with AEW owner Tony Khan about Zodiac working on AEW shows, with Khan promising Zodiac he'd get an opportunity with the promotion once he made it to the States, a promise Khan fulfilled last night.

A 22-year veteran who began wrestling at 10 years old, Zodiac has largely competed on the British independent scene, most notably the past two years for Revolution Pro Wrestling. He has long attempted to break out of the scene and has tried out for the WWE six times during his career, most recently in 2020. His struggles to get signed, along with Saraya earning a WWE contract in the early 2010s, were chronicled in the film "Fighting With My Family."