Zak Zodiac Opens Up About Struggles After Failed WWE Tryouts

Independent wrestler Zak Zodiac is the brother to AEW star Saraya, but Zodiac has nearly had his own shot on a big stage numerous times. Appearing on "Talk is Jericho," Zodiac revealed how many times he's tried out for WWE, and detailed his struggles after being rejected.

"To be honest, Chris, I've had six WWE tryouts in total," Zodiac said. "The last one being in March 2020. I flew out there, [did] my physical, [did] my blood, done everything. I was pretty much told that this was my time. Then the global pandemic happened. I've not heard [anything] since." Zodiac revealed that he would receive heavy praise and equally heavy criticism during these tryouts.

"During these times, you know, there was always something," Zodiac continued. "'You need to cut up. You need to put weight on. You need to get a persona. You need to do this. You need to do that.' I would smash the trial. People like Finlay, and Arn Anderson, and Golddust — they're like, 'You're great, lad. You're a good worker. You're solid. You know your stuff.' The compliments I used to get [were] enough to give me the biggest head in the world." Despite the praise from veterans, Zodiac would continually miss the cut at each tryout, oftentimes with everyone else he was trying out with being offered a contract.