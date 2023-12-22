Booker T Explains Why Mercedes Mone Isn't A Good Fit For AEW

Mercedes Mone, previously known as Sasha Banks, seems to be nearing a return to the ring after suffering an ankle injury earlier this year. However, it's not yet known where Mone will be wrestling, whether it be NJPW/STARDOM, AEW, or WWE. Speaking on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T shared why he feels Mone should stay away from AEW.

"I just don't think she [fits] in AEW," Booker said. The WWE Hall of Famer elaborated by saying that it wasn't anything personal against AEW, but that Mone had become used to the way WWE does things after years of working for the company.

"I didn't think there [were] enough girls in the company for her to actually be able to work with, other than one or two girls," Booker continued. "Britt Baker ... and who else? No, no, seriously."

Booker said that Mone would inevitably find herself lost in the shuffle, without any significant performers to work with. According to the WWE commentator, Mone going to STARDOM worked out fine because the promotion is made up entirely of women, but there is only so far one can go in wrestling by performing in Japan. Booker then shared a piece of advice that he tells his students at Reality of Wrestling.

"You can go over and work in Japan all you want," Booker said. "But ain't nobody going to know who you are in the [United] States."

Returning to Mone, Booker shared that he hopes to see her return to WWE soon. Despite her run in STARDOM and NJPW earlier this year, Booker said he felt like he hadn't seen Mone wrestle since she walked out of WWE in May 2022.

