Mercedes Mone Makes Surprise STARDOM Debut, Attacks Mayu Iwatani

Ahead of her IWGP Women's Championship defense against Mayu Iwatani, Mercedes Mone has made her surprise STARDOM debut. During the finals of STARDOM's Cinderella Tournament, Iwatani found herself on the losing side of a six-woman tag team match. She got up to cut a promo after the match, but was attacked by a disguised Mone who rushed the ring.

The CEO Mercedes MonÃ© one-ups the Stardom Iconâ€¦again! pic.twitter.com/tkvzGIXIZk — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 15, 2023

Mone and Iwatani are set to clash for the IWGP Women's Championship at STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom on April 23. Iwatani was the runner-up in the tournament to crown the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion. Ultimately, she was beaten by KAIRI, who would go on to lose the title to Mone. Between singing a song about how "Mayu Sucks" at a recent press conference, Mone pointed out that she was able to beat KAIRI while Iwatani could not. Mone made her debut for NJPW on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom, which marked her first wrestling appearance since she walked out of WWE in the summer of 2022. Rumors of Mone's return ran wild towards the end of the year before her reemergence.

Mone's appearances for NJPW and STARDOM are reportedly part of a deal encompassing a handful of appearances for the former WWE star. That deal is apparently set to expire on April 23, with her defense at All Star Grand Queendom marking her final date. With no advertising set for Mone after the event, it can be assumed that the two sides have not reached an agreement for further appearances.