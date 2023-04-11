Mercedes Mone Drops New Single, Attacks Mayu Iwatani At Stardom Presser

Reigning IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone is seemingly ready for her title defense against Mayu Iwatani on April 23 at STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom event. At a press conference previewing the show earlier today, "The CEO" was feeling confident and even provided a snippet of her very own "Mayu Sucks!" song, which she delivered while playing the ukulele to the tune of "Spider-Man." Not only that, the 31-year-old pointed out that she was able to defeat KAIRI, unlike Iwatani, who was recently defeated by the former "NXT" Women's Champion in the finals of the IWGP Women's Championship tournament at the Historic X-Over event co-promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM. Mone would ultimately get physical with the challenger, slapping her in the face before delivering the Money Maker through a small table.

Mone successfully defended the IWGP Women's Championship in a three-way match against AZM and Hazuki at NJPW's Sakura Genesis pay-per-view this past weekend. After that battle, Iwatani confronted the former WWE star and indicated that she was next in line for a title shot. Just like at the press conference earlier, Mone slapped Iwatani in the middle of the ring as the championship encounter was made official for All Star Grand Queendom by STARDOM and NJPW.

Mone arrived on the scene in Japan earlier this year when she confronted and attacked then-IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. She would go on to defeat KAIRI at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event the following month to win her first major championship since reportedly walking out on WWE last May with Trinity Fatu – former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Naomi – due to creative differences behind the scenes.