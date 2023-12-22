Will Ospreay Announces Final Independent Match Ahead Of Joining AEW Full-Time

Last month at All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view event, Will Ospreay met Tony Schiavone in the middle of the ring to officially sign an AEW contract. His decision was met with applause and excitement.

Upon signing the contract, however, "The Aerial Assassin" revealed that he still wasn't able to commit to performing full time with the company right away. He said that he first wanted to complete his New Japan Pro-Wrestling commitments and that he would then join the company as it headed into the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024, an event that has already been designated to be where "The Icon" Sting has his final match.

As it turns out, Ospreay will be making more than just New Japan Pro-Wrestling appearances before officially beginning with AEW. Ospreay is already slated to appear on TNA's Snake Eyes event on January 14, 2024. Earlier on X, formerly known as Twitter, he revealed another match he plans to have before AEW's Revolution.

My last match on the independent circuit. February 18th 2024@RevProUK pic.twitter.com/3YAYn3E8NM — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 21, 2023

The match will take place on February 18, 2024, and will be for the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against defending champion Michael Oku at RevPro's High Stakes event. Ospreay has dubbed the match his "last match on the independent circuit." "The Aerial Assassin" goes into the match already holding two singles victories over Oku, including at last year's High Stakes event in January 2022.

Ospreay made his first appearance with AEW in a June 2022 tag team match on "Rampage." He has since had several more bouts with the company, including four on pay-per-view. His debut with RevPro took place in 2013 and he has had matches with the company every year since that first bout.