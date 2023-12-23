MJF Explains Why Some Wrestling Fans Hate AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about feeling like AEW is constantly under attack, which stirred up some conversation online over why that is. AEW World Champion MJF has now weighed in on the topic via a recent interview with SEScoops.

"Yeah, well, here's why. I'm actually going to relate this to Judaism because I'm very good at my job," MJF said. "When you think about why people hate us and why we constantly get attacked, it's because we're different and being different makes people uncomfortable."

"I genuinely feel the reason that a lot of the time you'll find a lot of — and don't get me wrong, there was most certainly constructive criticism online, genuinely — but you'll find a lot of non-constructive criticism online. Just wild, irredeemably messed up s*** that people are saying that is either untrue. Or just mean, you know? And I think the reason that's happening is 'Monday Night Raw' is the longest-reigning episodic television show of all time. We have only been around for what, four and a half years? That's new, that's different, and what's different, different scares people."

"So I actually do agree for once with Tony Khan's assessment [AEW being the 'challenger brand' to WWE] and I think that's the issue. I think the issue is that we're fresh. We're new. We feel dangerous to people, and I kind of get off on that, because I get to be the World Champion of that danger and that change, just like I get to be a champion of the Jewish people."

Despite MJF's strong support for his current employer, the reigning AEW World Champion is still claiming that his current AEW contract is up come January 1, 2024. MJF is slated to headline AEW Worlds End against Samoa Joe on December 30.