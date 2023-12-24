AEW Star Responds To Joke Fine Leveled By Bryan Danielson

Last night in the hours preceding "AEW Rampage," Bryan Danielson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggesting that people tune in to "watch great wrestling." However, that wasn't all he said. "The American Dragon," who has been wearing an eyepatch since returning from an orbital bone injury at the beginning of this month, appeared to also have some words concerning one of his AEW peers. Danielson said, "Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone!"

Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone! Watch GREAT WRESTLING on Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/cmS2qPxQcM — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 23, 2023

Romero was in the top of the image that Danielson attached and he was wearing an eyepatch. Fresh off a 329-day reign as the CML World Historic Welterweight Champion, Romero faced off against Orange Cassidy in an AEW International Championship match on the Holiday Bash edition of "Rampage." The match opened the show and saw Cassidy successfully defend his championship. After the bout, Romero, Cassidy, and Trent Beretta all embraced. Earlier this afternoon on X, Romero responded to the "fine" by writing, "Can someone explain this 'AEW fine' that I received in an eco friendly envelope this morning?" He also included a GIF of a smiling Bryan Danielson.

Can someone explain this "AEW fine" that I received in an eco friendly envelope this morning? pic.twitter.com/qDz8cUIEWK — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵"Chico El Luchador" (@azucarRoc) December 23, 2023

Of course, the "The American Dragon" and Romero are probably making these posts as a result of the various reports in recent weeks regarding Danielson's current backstage role. Danielson joined All Elite Wrestling in September 2021 at the All Out pay-per-view event. He's currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and is competing in the first-ever Continental Classic Tournament that is set to come to an end at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 30.