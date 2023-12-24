Julia Hart Scheduled To Defend The AEW TBS Championship At Worlds End

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on X, previously known as Twitter, before Saturday night's "AEW Collision," that TBS Champion Julia Hart will be defending her title against Abadon at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30.

During tonight's episode of "AEW Collision," Hart teamed with Skye Blue to face Abadon and a returning Thunder Rosa. The match ended in Rosa and Abadon's favor — Rosa hit a Tijuana Bomb to Blue for the win. On last week's episode of "Collision," Rosa came to Abadon's aid after they was attacked by Hart and Blue. Since Abadon returned to AEW TV in October after a hiatus, the House of Black member has been taunting her upcoming challenger.

Hart's last TBS Title defense was on the November 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where she faced Emi Sakura. She has been the TBS Champion since winning the title at AEW Full Gear after defeating then-champion Kris Statlander and Blue. Hart also holds the record for being the youngest All Elite Wrestling star (at 22 years old) to hold a title in the company.

Other matches set for Worlds End include the finals of the AEW Continental Classic and MJF defending the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe. Also, Christian Cage will face his former friend, Adam Copeland, in a No Disqualification match for Cage's TNT Title, while HOOK will defend the FTW Title against Wheeler Yuta. "Timeless" Toni Storm will be defending the AEW Women's World Title against the first ever AEW Women's World Champion — Riho.