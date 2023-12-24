Grayson Waller Explains Why WWE Should Have Higher Ticket Prices

Grayson Waller is firing his trademark verbal shots at popular fan bases again. While promoting an upcoming WWE event on "CW39 Houston," the Australian Superstar claimed that the company should charge more than $20 for the show's admission fee — all because seeing him in action is worth much more than that.

"I'm a little upset, to be honest. I was looking, and it's 20 dollars to get a ticket — 20 dollars to see Grayson Waller. I'm a little bit offended," Waller said. "I feel that's not much money. I think the prices need to go up. 20 dollars to see Grayson Waller, that's a bit of a steal. I'm gonna have to make a call to Santa."

Waller's comments are sure to rile up some members of the wrestling fandom community, but he probably wouldn't have it any other way. Earlier this year, he compared wrestling fans to Swifties, noting that both bases are disgusting and horrible. That said, he admitted to getting some enjoyment out of enjoying people too, which won't hurt his growth as a heel in WWE.

While some fans aren't fans of Waller's attitude, they better get used to seeing more of him on WWE television. Waller and Austin Theory have recently formed an alliance, which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. They will reportedly be regular features on WWE television until WrestleMania 40, but it remains to be seen if they'll continue as a duo beyond the event. Elsewhere, he was recently part of the United States Championship on "WWE SmackDown," only to be eliminated by Carmelo Hayes.