Rush And LFI Have A Message For The AEW Roster

Rush was eliminated from the AEW Continental Classic but like other eliminated wrestlers, had to fight through the loss and finish the round-robin tournament. With Block competition concluded on Saturday, Rush and Los Faccion Ingobernables said they are ready to take over 2024.

"The Continental Classic has taught me about my weaknesses," Rush said in a video on X (formerly Twitter). "[It has taught me] to rise above injuries. It has taught me about not [being] overconfident." Rush is confident that his loss in the tournament will not be the end of him, quite the opposite.

I've been overlooked, undervalued, and under appreciated. Im done waiting. We've sat back long enough. There isn't a person, tag team, or faction that can stand in our way. We are coming for you. And if you think this is about you it is. #LFI #AEW #PerroPeligroso #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wmBbCZ0JiB — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) December 22, 2023

"Prepare for war," Rush declared. Preston Vance then announces that Los Faccion Ingobernables feels that Rush was unfairly disadvantaged by not having LFI by his side, and also that Rush never tapped out to Jon Moxley in Moxley's December 6 win over Rush via referee stoppage. The rules of the Continental Classic were not discriminatory, as no competitor was allowed to have any kind of seconds or interference in tournament matches.

Rush is set to be with AEW for the foreseeable future as the former ROH World Champion recently signed a new contract with the company. The signing came around the same time Rush stirred up a storm of controversy by quitting AAA ahead of TripleMania XXI: Mexico City this past summer, where he was scheduled to team with rival LA Park to take on Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown in a match that would've seen the losing team face each other in a Mask vs. Hair match.